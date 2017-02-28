Kashmir schools to reopen after winter vacations on March 1

The results for classes 10 and 12 were declared last month. The results for classes 10 and 12 were declared last month.

Barring some snow-bound areas, the schools in Kashmir division and other areas falling under winter zone in Jammu region will reopen on Wednesday after 74 days of winter vacation.

“The schools will reopen as per schedule tomorrow but the educational institutions in the snow-bound areas of north Kashmir including Gurez, Machhil, Tangdhar and Keran will reopen on March 13,” officials said.

While classes up to 8th standard observed winter break from December 17, last year, the winter vacation for classes from 9th to 12th standard had started from December 24. The schools in the Kashmir Valley lost almost six months of the academic year due to the unrest triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani along with two of his associates in an encounter with security forces in July last year.

As there was no let off in the separatist-sponsored shut downs in the Valley, the state government announced mass promotion for all students to the next level except for class 10 and class 12 students who appeared in annual board

examinations in November last year.

The results for both the classes were declared last month.

