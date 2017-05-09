Karnataka SSLC exams 2017: Results to be declared next week

Karnataka SSLC results 2017: The exams were held from March 30 Karnataka SSLC results 2017: The exams were held from March 30

Karnataka SSLC results 2017: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the results for the state Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams on May 16, 2017. Last year, the results were released on the same day. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check on the official website and this page to be notified when the results are declared.

The Karnataka SSLC exams 2017 were held from March 30 this year and as many as 8.77 lakh students appeared. Of those who appeared, there were 4.69 lakh boys while 4.07 lakh girls. The Board this year issued separate question papers and answer sheets so that students can take the question papers home. The Board also allowed students coming in 15 minutes late into the exam hall after protests from parents.

Read | Karnataka: SSLC examination begins, 8.77 lakh students to appear

KSEEB also made sure that 1,184 exam centres were under CCTV surveillance and 40 cameras were installed at the Board’s office to prevent cheating.

Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC 2017 results:

– To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (kseeb.kar.nic.in).

– Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2017.

– You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

– Submit this information and download a copy of your results.

– Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.

For more updates on Karnataka SSLC results 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd