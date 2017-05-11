Karnataka PUC II results announced, pass percentage dips by 4.82 per cent

PUC results 2017 : Check your marks now PUC results 2017 : Check your marks now

PUC resuts 2017: The result of second year pre-university course (class 12) for the year 2017 have been announced on Thursday by Primary Education Minister Tanveer Sait in Bengaluru. The overall pass percentage has dipped by 4.82 per cent compared with the previous year. The overall pass percentage for this year is 52.38, while last year it was 57.20.

The girls performed better than boys this year too with 60.28 percentage. The highest score in science was 589 while in commerce it was 595 and 585 in arts. Totally 679061 students appeared for the examination across the state and 355697 have succeeded in clearing it. The pass percentage among freshers stands at 59.9; among private candidates, the pass percentage is 22.86 and for repeaters the percentage is 20.14.

The pre-university education department conducted this exam between March 9 and March 27 across the state.

The pass percentage among students in the science stream is 60.71; in commerce stream the pass percentage is 60.09 and for the arts stream the pass percentage is 35.05.

Sait added that Udupi educational district stands first in the state with 90.01 per cent followed by Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu districts. Bidar district stands last with 42.05 per cent. In total, 132 PU colleges achieved 0% result, including 127 private unaided colleges.

The result was available at http://www.pue.kar.nic.in from 3.30 pm onwards and same available at colleges from 11 am on Friday. The candidates have time until May 24 to apply for revaluation and recounting of marks according ot the prescribed fee. Supplementary examinations for failed students will be held from June 28 to July 8

