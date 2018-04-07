Karnataka’s domicile criteria for PGET 2018 held invalid by Supreme Court

Domicile condition for admission to post-graduate medical and dental courses in Karnataka held invalid and unconstitutional. (Representational image) Domicile condition for admission to post-graduate medical and dental courses in Karnataka held invalid and unconstitutional. (Representational image)

Students from outside wishing to pursue post-graduate medical and dental courses in Karnataka can heave a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court has held invalid a condition of domicile which was earlier mandatory. A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U U Lalit said the condition in the information bulletin for PGET 2018, issued by the Karnataka government was invalid and directed the Directorate of Medical Education and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to modify and amend the same for the examination and re-publish the calendar of events.

This year, the KEA introduced ‘Karnataka origin’ and made 10-year study in the state mandatory to qualify among the criteria to qualify for government seats in post-graduate medical and dental courses. The bench in its judgement referred to its 2014 verdict which dealt with a similar condition in PGET-14, denying institutional preference to students who had passed MBBS/BDS from colleges or universities situated in Karnataka.

The court’s order came on petition filed by Kriti Lakhina and 43 others doctor, who have done their MBBS/BDS courses from Karnataka and have cleared the NEET-PG 2018 examination with high merit position and are now aspiring for admission to post-graduate courses in the state, challenging the condition of domicile.

They said the domicile condition for admission was invalid and unconstitutional.

The Karnataka government had opposed the plea saying the state was within its right to formulate eligibility conditions to give preference to candidates who were most likely to serve the state.

