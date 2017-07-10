Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2017 to be declared at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2017: The SSLC supplementary exams were conducted in the state in the month of June for candidates who could not clear the SSLC 2017 exams for class 10. Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2017: The SSLC supplementary exams were conducted in the state in the month of June for candidates who could not clear the SSLC 2017 exams for class 10.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2017: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the results for the class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam 2017 this week. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can check their result from the official website of the Board.

The SSLC supplementary exams were conducted in the state in June for candidates who could not clear the SSLC 2017 exam, results of which were released on on May 12 this year.

The board has not released any notification regarding the release date for the supplementary results, but they are expected to be declared this week.

Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEEB (kseeb.kar.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results for class 10.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The annual SSLC exams 2017 had commenced on March 30 in which 4.69 lakh boys and 4.07 lakh girls appeared. There were a total of 8.77 lakh students who sat for the class 10 state board exams.

