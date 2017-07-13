Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2017 declared, check result online at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in

Girls have outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 55.88 while boys are at 47.9 per cent Girls have outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 55.88 while boys are at 47.9 per cent

Karnataka SSLC supplementary examinations 2017 results are published at the official website – karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam between June 15 to June 22.

As per a report from The Hindu, of the 2.42 lakh students who appeared for the supplementary examination, 1.23 lakh students have passed and the overall pass percentage is 50.81. Girls have outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 55.88 while boys are at 47.9. Rural students have scored higher with a pass percentage of 54.33. The pass percentage of urban students is 47.02.

To ensure that the students who passed the supplementary exam get admission in the Pre University colleges, a circular had also been issued. He said that all PU colleges had been directed to allow admission of these students till July 31, without fine. Those students who have cleared the annual exam held in April can also get admission in the colleges till July 31 after levying the fine.

The exam was held for the students who have failed to meet the passing grades criteria in the annual SSLC exam held in April 2017 examinations. To save a year, the Board conducted the exam. The SSLC March exam result was announced May 12, 2017.

SSLC results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEEB mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results for class 10.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The unsuccessful students can apply for re-totalling and revaluation. They can also get the photocopies of their answer scripts through the Karnataka Mobile One app, or by visiting the official website – mobile.karnataka.gov.in.

Over 7 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC March 2017 examinations out of which 73.26 per cent were passed. Nearly 2.5 lakh students have sat for the supplementary examination.

As per reports, for faster result announcement, KSEEB had took services of 15,000 teachers for the evaluation of answer scripts. Those who have passed the exam can now participate in the admission process for first year of their pre-University education.

Karnataka High School Examination Board was founded in 1966, SSLC.

