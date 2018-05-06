Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The results will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The results will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The Karnataka Secondary education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the results of the SSLC Class 10 examination on Monday, May 7, 2018. “The results are expected to be declared tomorrow by 11 am” said an official. All those students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in, once released, he said. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the candidates can check the results through results.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

The examination was conducted across 2,817 examination centres in the state in the month of March of this year. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.

Last year, the results were announced on May 13, and the pass percent dipped by 4.82 compared to last year. The overall pass percentage for this year’s class 12 exams was at 52.38, while last year it was 57.20.

Karnataka SSLC results 2018: When and where to check

The result is likely to be declared on Monday, May 7, 2018. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Steps to check via online

– To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (kseeb.kar.nic.in).

– Click on the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018.

– You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

– Submit this information and download a copy of your results.

– Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.

The Karnataka PUC results 2018 were announced on April 30. The board conducted the examinations on March 23, 2018 with First Language papers and ended the same with the Social Science paper on April 6.

