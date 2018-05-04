Karnataka SSLC results 2018 likely on May 7, meeting today to finalise date and time

Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The board conducted the examinations from March 23 to April 6. (Representational image) The board conducted the examinations from March 23 to April 6. (Representational image)

Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The result for SSLC Class 10 examination is expected to be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on May 7. Talking to the indianexpress.com, Secretary, KSEEB said that a meeting is scheduled to be held today, on May 4, to decide the exact date and time of the results. He also said that students will be able to check their results through mobile app, the details of which will also be given in the meeting. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in — once released.

This year, a total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board. About 8.35 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams. The Karnataka PUC results 2018 were announced on April 30. The board conducted the examinations on March 23, 2018 with First Language papers and ended the same with the Social Science paper on April 6.

Earlier, Education Minister Tanveer Sait had confirmed that the Board will be announcing the results for SSLC examinations 2018 in the first week of May. “We are delighted to announce that the exams were conducted smoothly across 2,817 examination centres in the state. Starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams,” said Education Minister.

