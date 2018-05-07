Karnataka SSLC results 2018: How to check

Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The board will announce the results on May 7, 2018 at kseeb.kar.nic.in Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The board will announce the results on May 7, 2018 at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The results of class 10 examinations are expected to announce on Monday, May 7, 2018. The students who had appeared this examination this year can check the results on the official websites, kseeb.kar.nic.in, once released. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the candidates can check the results through results.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

The examination was conducted across 2,817 examination centres across the state in the month of March of this year. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.

Karnataka SSLC 2018 results: How to check

Steps to check via online

– To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (kseeb.kar.nic.in).

– You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

– You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

– Submit this information and download a copy of your results.

– Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.

Steps to check via app

Visit the google play store

Results app will be available

Download the app as per rating

Pre-register registration or roll number

Alert will be appeared on your screen, soon the declaration of results

Click on it, to see your results

Last year, the results were announced on May 13, and the pass percent dipped by 4.82 compared to last year. The overall pass percentage for this year’s class 12 exams was at 52.38, while last year it was 57.20.

The Karnataka PUC results 2018 were announced on April 30. The board conducted the examinations on March 23, 2018 with First Language papers and ended the same with the Social Science paper on April 6.

