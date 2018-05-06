Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 date and time: Results to be out tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: The result of SSLC Class 10 examination will be released tomorrow, on May 7. Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: The result of SSLC Class 10 examination will be released tomorrow, on May 7.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: The result of SSLC Class 10 examination will be released by the Karnataka Secondary education Examination Board (KSEEB) tomorrow, on May 7 by 11 am. All those students who have appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — karresults.nic.in, once released. In case due to heavy traffic, if candidates face problem opening the website, they can also check the results at results.nic.in, indiaresults.co. Last year, the SSLC results were announced on May 13, and the pass percent dipped by 4.82 compared to last year. The overall pass percentage for this year’s class 12 exams was at 52.38, while last year it was 57.20.

Earlier, Education Minister Tanveer Sait had confirmed that the Board will be announcing the results for SSLC examinations 2018 in the first week of May. “We are delighted to announce that the exams were conducted smoothly across 2,817 examination centres in the state. Starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams,” said Education Minister.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: Steps to check via online

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC results 2018’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference

The examination was conducted across 2,817 examination centres in the state in the month of March of this year. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.

The Karnataka PUC results 2018 were announced on April 30. The board conducted the examinations on March 23, 2018 with First Language papers and ended the same with the Social Science paper on April 6.

