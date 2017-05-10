Karnataka SSLC, II PUC exams 2017 results to be released on May 11, 12

Karnataka SSLC, II PUC results 2017: The results for the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be declared on May 12, again at 3 pm. Karnataka SSLC, II PUC results 2017: The results for the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be declared on May 12, again at 3 pm.

Karnataka SSLC, II PUC results 2017: The Karnataka board SSLC and PUC results are likely to be declared on May 11 and 12, 2017. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check the official website on Thursday and Friday to check the results.

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait had, in a tweet, said that the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) class 12 results will be declared on May 11 at 3 pm and the results for the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be declared on May 12, again at 3 pm.

The Karnataka SSLC exams 2017 were held from March 30 this year and as many as 8.77 lakh students (4.69 lakh boys and 4.07 lakh girls) appeared. The II PUC exams were conducted from March 9 to March 27, 2017 in 11 languages, 23 subjects and 50 combinations.

Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC 2017 results:

– To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (kseeb.kar.nic.in).

– Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2017.

– You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

– Submit this information and download a copy of your results.

Steps to download the II PUC 2017 exam results:

– Go to the official website of the PUE Department (pue.kar.nic.in).

– Click on the link to the results which will be available on the main page once the results are declared.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and download the results.

