Karnataka class 10 results 2017: Pass percentage dips by 7.24

Karnataka class 10 results 2017: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the results of the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams on Friday and the pass percentage this year is at 67.87 per cent which is lower than last year’s 79.16 per cent. The results are available for download from the official sites.

The percentage is down by 7.24 per cent as compared to last year, according to Oneindia. Among the districts of Karnataka, Udupi had the highest pass percentage of 84.23 per cent. Udupi is closely followed by Dakshina Kannada at 82.39 per cent, Chikkodi at 80.47 per cent and Bidar at 62.02 per cent.

About 5,81,134 students, according to reports, appearing for the Karanataka class 10 boards have passed the exams. Among those who passed there are 2,96,426 girls and 2,84, 708 boys.

Minister for State Primary Education Tanveer Sait announced on Friday, reports say, that five students have topped the board exams with 100 per cent marks. There are six students at the second place who have scored 624 marks. Students have until May 24 to apply for revaluation and recounting of marks.

The supplementary exams will be held from June 15 to 23. The Karnataka SSLC exams were held from in March and April. Last year, the results were declared on May 16.

