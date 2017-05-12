Karnataka SSLC class 10th results 2017 declared at 3 pm, check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC class 10 results 2017: The SSLC exams 2017 began on March 30, 2017. Karnataka SSLC class 10 results 2017: The SSLC exams 2017 began on March 30, 2017.

Karnataka SSLC class 10 results 2017: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results today at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can check the official website and this page to be notified when the results are released.

The SSLC exams 2017 began on March 30 in which 4.69 lakh boys and 4.07 lakh girls appeared. There were a total of 8.77 lakh students who sat for the class 10 state board exams.

Karnataka SSLC class 10 results 2017: Enter your registration number and click on “submit”. Karnataka SSLC class 10 results 2017: Enter your registration number and click on “submit”.

Read | Karnataka SSLC exams 2017: Results on May 12, check here

The Karnataka Board PUC results have been announced on Friday and the pass percent dipped by 4.82 compared to last year. The overall pass percentage for this year’s class 12 exams was at 52.38, while last year it was 57.20.

Last year, the results were declared on May 16. This year, answer sheets were issued separately so that students could take the question papers home after the exams. Students who arrived late were also allowed in the exam centres this year. The board also kept 1,184 exam centres under CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating.

Read | Karnataka II PUC 2017 results declared, supply exam on June 28

Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC 2017 results:

– To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (kseeb.kar.nic.in).

– Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2017.

– You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

– Submit this information and download a copy of your results.

– Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.

For more updates on Karnataka SSLC results 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd