KSEEB SSLC 10th supplementary result 2017 declared, know re-totalling and revaluation process



The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has on July 13 announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam result 2017 at karresults.nic.in. The exam was held between June 15 to June 22 and the pass percentage, as announced by the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait is 50.81. A total of 2.42 lakh students appeared for the SSLC supplementary exam.

Those students who are unhappy with their scores, can apply for re-totalling and revaluation. They can also get the photocopies of their answer scripts through the Karnataka Mobile One app, or by visiting the official website – mobile.karnataka.gov.in.

To ensure that the students who passed the supplementary exam get admission in the Pre University colleges, a circular had also been issued. He said that all PU colleges had been directed to allow admission of these students till July 31, without fine. Those students who have cleared the annual exam held in April can also get admission in the colleges till July 31 after levying the fine.

