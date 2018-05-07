Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
  Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018 LIVE: Results today at 11 am, check at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018 LIVE: Results today at 11 am, check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is expected to declare the results at 11 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 7, 2018 9:40:06 am
kseeb, kseeb result, karnataka sslc results 2018, karnataka sslc result Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018: The results of SSLC Class 10 examination will be declared today, on May 7, 2018 by 11 am, said an official. All those students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in. The results will also be available at results.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

This year about 8.35 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams in the month of March across 2,817 examination centres in the state. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices and 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.

The Karnataka PUC results 2018 were announced on April 30. The board conducted the examinations on March 23, 2018, with First Language papers and ended the same with the Social Science paper on April 6. Last year, the results were announced on May 13, and the pass percent dipped by 4.82 compared to last year. The overall pass percentage for this year’s class 12 exams was at 52.38, while last year it was 57.20.

Live Blog

Here are the Live Updates of Karnataka SSLC results 2018: Check Class 10th scores at karresults.nic.in

Highlights

    09:40 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: How to check

    Candidates need to check result by visiting the official website mentioned above and then click on 'Karnataka SSLC results 2018' flashing on the homepage. The result will be displayed once they enter their roll number.

    09:36 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Over 8 lakh students appeared for SSLC exams in Karnataka

    Around 8.5 lakh students, including 70,253 repeat candidates and 23,199 private candidates, are expected to sit for the SSLC examinations. As per the KSEEB rules, the visually impaired students and those with learning disabilities will be given an extra hour for all papers.

    09:30 (IST) 07 May 2018
    KSEEB conducted SSLC exams in March 2018

    The examination was conducted across 2,817 examination centres across the state in the month of March of this year. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.

    09:21 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Karnataka PUC II results declared on April 30

    The Karnataka Board PUC II results are declared on April 30 at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka conducted the exams between March 1 and 17. A total of 6,90,000 students appeared for the same, out of which 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males. O

    09:17 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Karnataka SSLC results 2018 at karresults.nic.in

    As per sources, the KSEEB officials have decided the results for SSLC exams 2018 will be declared today by 11 am. The Board has also last week announced the results at karresults.nic.in

    Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com

    The board will declare the results today by 11 am at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Over 8 lakh of candidates had appeared for the examinations that were held at 2,817 examination centres in the state. The SSLC exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

