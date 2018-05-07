Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018 LIVE: Results today at 11 am, check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018: The results of SSLC Class 10 examination will be declared today, on May 7, 2018 by 11 am, said an official. All those students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in. The results will also be available at results.nic.in, indiaresults.com.
This year about 8.35 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams in the month of March across 2,817 examination centres in the state. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices and 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.
The Karnataka PUC results 2018 were announced on April 30. The board conducted the examinations on March 23, 2018, with First Language papers and ended the same with the Social Science paper on April 6. Last year, the results were announced on May 13, and the pass percent dipped by 4.82 compared to last year. The overall pass percentage for this year’s class 12 exams was at 52.38, while last year it was 57.20.
Candidates need to check result by visiting the official website mentioned above and then click on 'Karnataka SSLC results 2018' flashing on the homepage. The result will be displayed once they enter their roll number.
Around 8.5 lakh students, including 70,253 repeat candidates and 23,199 private candidates, are expected to sit for the SSLC examinations. As per the KSEEB rules, the visually impaired students and those with learning disabilities will be given an extra hour for all papers.
The Karnataka Board PUC II results are declared on April 30 at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka conducted the exams between March 1 and 17. A total of 6,90,000 students appeared for the same, out of which 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males. O
As per sources, the KSEEB officials have decided the results for SSLC exams 2018 will be declared today by 11 am. The Board has also last week announced the results at karresults.nic.in