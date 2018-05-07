Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018 LIVE: Results today at 11 am, check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018: The results of SSLC Class 10 examination will be declared today, on May 7, 2018 by 11 am, said an official. All those students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in. The results will also be available at results.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

This year about 8.35 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams in the month of March across 2,817 examination centres in the state. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices and 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.

The Karnataka PUC results 2018 were announced on April 30. The board conducted the examinations on March 23, 2018, with First Language papers and ended the same with the Social Science paper on April 6. Last year, the results were announced on May 13, and the pass percent dipped by 4.82 compared to last year. The overall pass percentage for this year’s class 12 exams was at 52.38, while last year it was 57.20.