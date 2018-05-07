Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 declared at karresults.nic.in, Udipi district tops

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2018: The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2018: The result of SSLC Class 10 examination has been released by the Karnataka Secondary education Examination Board (KSEEB) today, on May 7 at the official website — karresults.nic.in and sslc.kar.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 71.93 per cent which is four percent higher than previous year. Among districts, Udipi has scored highest pass percentage followed by Uttara Kannada and Chikodi. Yadagiri is the least scoring district. A total of 8,03,188 students appeared for the exam.

Read | Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018 LIVE

All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website itself. Last year, the SSLC results were announced on May 13, and the pass percent dipped by 4.82 compared to last year. In case due to heavy traffic, if candidates face problem opening the website, they can also check the results at results.nic.in, examresults.net.

Karnataka SSLC result 2018 is available at karresults.nic.in Karnataka SSLC result 2018 is available at karresults.nic.in

The overall pass percentage for this year’s class 12 exams was at 52.38, while last year it was 57.20. The examination was conducted across 2,817 examination centres across the state in the month of March of this year. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.

In order to check result, candidates should log on to the above mentioned websites and click on the link for result. In the provided fields, they should then enter their roll number/other required details. On submitting the same their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference. Around 5.90 lakh students had appeared for the board examination this year that was conducted at around 2,818 centres.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd