Karnataka school students offer roses to two-wheeler riders, suggest ‘wear helmets for safety’

In order to spread awareness and underscore the importance of safe driving, the students in Karnataka’s Gulbarga gave roses to two-wheeler riders sans helmets. The people without helmets were stopped by the students, who offered them a rose and convinced them about the importance of wearing helmets for safety.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jayprakash described the initiative as a public awareness programme. “Majority of the accidents happen due to the people not wearing helmet. So in that condition, we are sensitising the people to wear helmets,” said Jayprakash.

“We are going to continue with this exercise for two to three days more,” he added.

There is one death every four minutes due to a road accident in India. Two wheelers account for 25 per cent of total road crash deaths. In 2016, motorcycle riders were responsible for a total of 2,784 accidents, of these 101 were fatal accidents and caused 104 deaths.

