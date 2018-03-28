Karnataka PUC II results likely to be out by April-end

A total of 6,90,000 students had appeared for the exams, out of which 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males. A total of 6,90,000 students had appeared for the exams, out of which 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males.

PUC results: The Karnataka Board PUC II results are expected to be released on April 30 (tentative), as per sources. The exams this year were conducted from March 1 to 17. A total of 6,90,000 students appeared for the same, out of which 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males. Also, CCTV cameras were placed inside the examination halls in order to prevent any sort of unethical practice. Once released, students can check their respective results at the official website — kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. If due to heavy traffic the are unable to open the website, they can also check the same at examresults.net/karnataka.

A total of 23,980 examiners are checking the papers this time. Last year, as many as 6.84 lakh students appeared for the same out of which 54,803 gave PUC II for the first time. The state board conducted the exams from March 9 to 27. As per reports, the Karnataka government will take services of the lecturers working in the private colleges to complete the evaluation process and announce the results on time.

Grace marks

Also, grace marks will be provided for the English and physics papers to PUC students for the compulsory question. As per a report by The Hindu, C Shikha, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education, said that the students will be given two grace marks in the English paper for the compulsory question. “For the physics paper, however, all students will be given one grace mark. Those who have attempted the optional questions, will get additional five marks,” she said. The same is being done due to reports of spelling or typographical errors which caused confusion.

Over 3,700 students could not appear for the final examination this time due to the shortage of attendance. They will be allowed to appear for the same next year now.

