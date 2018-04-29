Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2018 date and time: Results to release tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2018: A total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the for the PUC 2nd exam which were held between March 1 and 17. Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2018: A total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the for the PUC 2nd exam which were held between March 1 and 17.

Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2018: The results for the pre-university 2nd examinations, which were conducted by the Department of Pre-University Eductaion, Karnataka, will be declared on April 30. A total of 6,90,000 students appeared for the for the PUC 2nd exam which were held between March 1 and 17. CCTV cameras were placed inside the examination halls in order to prevent any sort of unethical practice. The examinees can check their scores at the official websites — kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in, once released. In case the candidates are unable to access the aforementioned websites, which maybe down due to heavy traffic, they can visit examresults.net/karnataka to check their scores. The students can also check their results through app or by sms.

Karnataka Board PUC 2nd results 2018: What is the result time?

The pre-university results will be released tomorrow, however the timing has not been confirmed by the board officials. We will update you regarding the PUC exam result time at this page. The PUC exams this year were postponed due to Assembly Elections in the state and were concluded on February 21. A total of 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male students appeared for the PUC 2nd exam this year.

Karnataka Board PUC 2nd results 2018: What is the result date and where to check it?

The Karnataka Board will release the PUC 2nd results on — kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Students can keep your admit cards handy as it needed to view scores. Students will be given grace marks in English and papers for the compulsory questions, as per a report by The Hindu. “For the physics paper, students will be given one grace mark. All those candidates who have attempted the optional questions will get additional five marks,” quoted C Shikha, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education as saying.

Udupi educational district topped the exam among all with 90.01 per cent followed by Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu districts. Bidar district stands last with 42.05 per cent. In total, 132 PU colleges achieved 0 per cent result, including 127 private unaided colleges.

