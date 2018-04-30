Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2018: How to check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2018: The results will be available on the websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in The results will be available on the websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2018: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, is going to release the results of 2nd year examinations on Monday. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their results through the websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Around, 6,90,000 students had appeared for the PUC 2nd exam that was held between March 1 and 17. In case, the official website go slow due to heavy traffic, the candidates can check the results through examresults.net/karnataka.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka II PUC results 2018.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

This year, students will get grace marks in English and Physics papers for the compulsory question. As per a report by The Hindu, C Shikha, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education, said that the students will be given two grace marks in the English paper for the compulsory question. “For the physics paper, students will be given one grace mark. All those candidates who have attempted the optional questions will get additional five marks,” she said. The same is being done due to reports of spelling or typographical errors which caused confusion.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2018: Websites to check

If due to heavy traffic they are unable to access the mentioned websites, they can also check the same at examresults.net/karnataka.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was dipped by 4.82 per cent, the overall pass percentage for this year is 52.38, while last year it was 57.20. The girls performed better than boys in 2017 by scoring 60.28 percentage. The highest score in science was 589 while in commerce it was 595 and 585 in arts. About 355697 students have overall passed the exam. The pass percentage among freshers stands at 59.9, among private candidates, the pass percentage is 22.86 and for repeaters, the percentage is 20.14.

Over 3,700 students could not appear for the final examination this time due to the shortage of attendance. They will be allowed to appear for the same next year now.

