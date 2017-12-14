Karnataka PU II exams 2018 timetable released at kar.nic.in

Nearly 6.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the second PU exams. Express Photo (representational image) Nearly 6.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the second PU exams. Express Photo (representational image)

The Department of Pre University exams has released the timetable of the II PUC exams at kar.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to commence from March 1 and will end on March 17, 2018. In 2017, a total of 6,84,247 students appeared for the exam out of which 54803 had given PUC II for the first time. Among the private students’ category, 105092 have sat for the PUC II 2017 exam.

This year too, nearly 6.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the second PU exams which will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

Last year, the exams were held from March 9 to 27.

PUC II timetable 2018

March 1 – Economics, Physics

March 2 – IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness

March 3 – Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science

March 5 – Business Studies, Biology

March 6 – Urdu, Sanskrit

March 7 – Political Science, Geology

March 8 – Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Chemistry

March 9 – Logic, Education, Home Science

March 10 – History, Statistics

March 12 – Sociology, Maths, Basic Maths

March 13 – Geography, Karnatic Music, Hindustani Music

March 14 – Kannada

March 15 – Hindi

March 16 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French March 17 – English

As per reports, the state government will take services of the lecturers working in the private colleges to complete the evaluation process and announce the results on time.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd