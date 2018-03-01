Karnataka PU exams to begin tomorrow, CCTV cameras placed for security

The entire schedule of the exams was released by the Department of Pre University on the official website – kar.nic.in. (Representational image) The entire schedule of the exams was released by the Department of Pre University on the official website – kar.nic.in. (Representational image)

Karnataka PU exams 2018: The Karnataka II PUC exams will commence from tomorrow, March 1. This year nearly 6.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams which will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The entire schedule of the exams was released by the Department of Pre University on the official website – kar.nic.in. The exams will continue till March 17. Last year, a total of 6,84,247 students appeared for the same out of which 54,803 gave PUC II for the first time and the exams were held from March 9 to 27.

CCTV cameras will be placed inside the examination halls in order to prevent any sort of unethical practice.

PUC II timetable 2018

March 1 – Economics, Physics

March 2 – IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness

March 3 – Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science

March 5 – Business Studies, Biology

March 6 – Urdu, Sanskrit

March 7 – Political Science, Geology

March 8 – Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Chemistry

March 9 – Logic, Education, Home Science

March 10 – History, Statistics

March 12 – Sociology, Maths, Basic Maths

March 13 – Geography, Karnatic Music, Hindustani Music

March 14 – Kannada

March 15 – Hindi

March 16 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French March 17 – English

As per reports, the state government will take services of the lecturers working in the private colleges to complete the evaluation process and announce the results on time.

