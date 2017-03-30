Karnataka: KSEEB SSLC examination begins, 8.77 lakh students to appear

Karnataka SSLC exam begins from today Karnataka SSLC exam begins from today

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will conduct the SSLC exam from March 30 in 2,770 examination centres. In this year’s SSLC examination, as many as 8.77 lakh students will appear out of which 4.69 lakh are boys while 4.07 lakh are girls.

This year, the Board has decided to allow students to take back the question paper. Therefore, separate question and answer sheets will be given to the examinees. Also, initially the KSEEB had decided that those students who are coming late in the exam hall should not be allowed to sit. However, due to resistance from the students and parents, the board has rolled back the decision and therefore, students can enter the exam hall even if they are 15 minutes late. The exam will begin at 9:30 am.

In case, of any query or problem, the students and teachers can call on 080-23310075, 76 till 2.30 pm.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, to ease out travel hassles, the government has allowed the students to travel for free on KSRTC and BMTC buses to reach their examination centres. In order to avail services, the students have to show their hall tickets to the bus staff.

Keeping in mind malpractices, the Karnataka Secured Examination System has been extended to SSLC examination too. A total of 1,184 exam centres will be under CCTV surveillance. About 40 CCTV cameras have been installed at the KSEEB office. Cameras at 30 district treasuries and four sub-treasuries will be monitored 24×7 from KSEEB.

