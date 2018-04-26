Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2018 on April 30 at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka KSEEB II PUC results 2018: The results will be available at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Karnataka KSEEB II PUC results 2018: The results will be available at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka KSEEB II PUC results 2018: The Karnataka Board will declare PUC II results on April 30 at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on these sites. A total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the examination that was conducted between March 1 to 17, out of which 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males. If due to heavy traffic they are unable to access the above-mentioned websites, they can also check the same at examresults.net/karnataka. The students can also get their results through app or by sms.

This year PUC exams were preponed due to the Assembly Elections and was concluded on February 21. A total of 23,980 examiners are checking the papers this time. Last year, a total of 6,84,247 students appeared for the same out of which 54,803 gave PUC II for the first time and the exams were held from March 9 to 27. The results were declared on May 11, 2018.

This year, the board had taken stringent security measures to prevent any sort of unethical practice. Every examination halls were kept under CCTV surveillance, and to prevent paper leak, each packet carried unique Quick Response (QR) codes

Grace marks

Students will get grace marks in English and Physics papers for the compulsory question. As per a report by The Hindu, C Shikha, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education, said that the students will be given two grace marks in the English paper for the compulsory question. “For the physics paper, students will be given one grace mark. All those candidates who have attempted the optional questions, will get additional five marks,” she said. The same is being done due to reports of spelling or typographical errors which caused confusion.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was dipped by 4.82 per cent, the overall pass percentage for this year is 52.38, while last year it was 57.20. The girls performed better than boys in 2017 by scoring 60.28 percentage. The highest score in science was 589 while in commerce it was 595 and 585 in arts. About 355697 have overall passed the exam. The pass percentage among freshers stands at 59.9; among private candidates, the pass percentage is 22.86 and for repeaters, the percentage is 20.14 Over 3,700 students could not appear for the final examination this time due to the shortage of attendance. They will be allowed to appear for the same next year now.

Udupi educational district topped the exam among all with 90.01 per cent followed by Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu districts. Bidar district stands last with 42.05 per cent. In total, 132 PU colleges achieved 0 per cent result, including 127 private unaided colleges.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App