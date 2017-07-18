Karnataka II PUC supplementary result 2017 to be released this week

Karnataka II PUC supplementary result 2017: The II PUC main exam were conducted from Match 9 to March 27 this year and about 6,84,247 candidates appeared for the exams. Karnataka II PUC supplementary result 2017: The II PUC main exam were conducted from Match 9 to March 27 this year and about 6,84,247 candidates appeared for the exams.

Karnataka II PUC supplementary result 2017: The Department of Pre University Education Karnataka is likely to declare the results for the Pre University Course (PUC) II supplementary exams 2017 this week. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary papers can check their result from the official website.

The II PUC main exam were conducted from Match 9 to March 27 this year and about 6,84,247 candidates appeared for the exams. The results for the same were declared in May and those who had not passed appeared for the supplementary papers.

Candidates can download their results from results.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in once they have been declared.

Karnataka II PUC supplementary result 2017: Here’s how to download-

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for Karnataka II PUC supplementary results 2017.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

