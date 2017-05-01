Karnataka II PUC exams 2017: Results to be declared on May 10, check here

Karnataka II PUC results 2017: About 10 lakh students register for the exam every year. Karnataka II PUC results 2017: About 10 lakh students register for the exam every year.

Karnataka II PUC results 2017: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka is likely to declare the results for the class 12 examinations next week. Candidates who have appeared for the II PUC exams in the state can soon download and check their results from the official website of the PUE Department.

The Hindu reported that the results are likely to be released on May 10. The II PUC exams were conducted from March 9 to March 27, 2017 and the papers were held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The PUE Department offers 11 languages, 23 subjects and 50 combinations for the pre-university curriculum for students of class 11 and 12. About 10 lakh students register for the exam every year.

This year, the images of the accountancy question paper were found to be circling on social media. In 2016, two papers were found to have been leaked, making the Department tighten its vigilance this year.

Steps to download the II PUC 2017 exam results:

– Go to the official website of the PUE Department (pue.kar.nic.in).

– Click on the link to the results which will be available on the main page once the results are declared.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

