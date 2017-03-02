Karnataka government clears KPSC 2011 batch final list

The state government has given nod for recruitment of 362 gazetted probationers of 2011 batch finalised by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) after a meeting presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) order that had cancelled the Karnataka government’s order annulling selection of 362 candidates.

In 2014, the Cabinet had rejected the list of appointments on the basis of “rampant corruption” in the selection of candidates. The Criminal Investigation Department conducted an inquiry and submitted a report highlighting the malpractices in the examination system.

Watch what else is making news

As per a report of The Hindu, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra said: “We have gone by the KAT judgement. The Cabinet has decided not to appeal against the order. The Cabinet has taken a conscious decision after a lot of deliberations.”

Due to irregularities in the allotment of marks during interviews, the government suggested to the KPSC to conduct re-evaluation and also interviews again. But the KPSC rejected it on the ground that it was a constitutional body.

The government has been facing a severe shortage of KAS officers and no officer was recruited after 2011.

Read | Kerala to implement FOSS in High school curriculum

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd