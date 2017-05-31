Karnataka CET results 2017: Toppers Rashmika, Sumanth focus on NEET and JEE

Karnataka CET results 2017: “I had my eyes on JEE mains and advanced and did not really concentrate too much on CET while I was preparing,” says Sumanth Hedge (right) who secured rank 2 in the state entrance test. Karnataka CET results 2017: “I had my eyes on JEE mains and advanced and did not really concentrate too much on CET while I was preparing,” says Sumanth Hedge (right) who secured rank 2 in the state entrance test.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had on Tuesday declared the results for the state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 which was conducted on May 2 and 3, 2017. Among those who bagged the top ranks were Rakshita Ramesh and Sumanth Hedge with the first and second ranks, neither of whom had prepared specifically for CET.

“I had my eyes on JEE Mains and Advanced and did not really concentrate on CET while I was preparing,” says Sumanth Hedge who secured rank 2 in the state entrance test. A student of VVS Sardar Patel PU College, Bengaluru, Hedge scored 177 out of 180 in the CET exam while also managing a score of 320 of 360 marks in JEE mains. He wishes to pursue Mechanical or Electrical engineering from an Indian Institute of Technology.

Rakshita Ramesh, a student of Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, has secured rank 1 in the CET 2017 exam. Her scores range from 56 in Mathematics to 59 in Chemistry. However, just like Sumanth, she also gave attention to all India level entrance examination.

“My main focus was NEET. I could clear CET because I practiced for NEET,” says Rakshita, adding that she relied heavily on NCERT to know most of the base concepts. Compared to other competitive exams, she found Karnataka CET 2017 easier.

“We expected a lot of HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skill) questions, but weren’t many of them. Many questions were completely theory based like those of board exams,” says she. Rashmika aspires to pursue MBBS at a medical college in Bengaluru, aiming for neurology.

Both the toppers say they relied on knowing the basic concepts of the NCERT while preparing for all the exams. They advise future aspirant to focus on their studies and give it their best shot.

