Karnataka CET mock seat allotment 2017 to release soon at kea.kar.nic.in

The exam was held on May 30. (Representational image) The exam was held on May 30. (Representational image)

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will publish the CET mock seat allotment result today at kea.kar.nic.in. The Common Entrance Test (KCET) was held on May 2 and 3 and the KEA had declared the results on May 30. The seat matrix for engineering and other courses was published on June 14 and the option entry commence the following day. KEA has scheduled the release of mock allotment for today, June 23.

The seat allotment will be done on the basis of merit and the final list will be out soon. Mock seat allotment is done to get an idea of seat status. In a notification, KEA has already said that it is not necessary that the seat allotted as per mock allotment will be allotted in the final list.

Karnataka CET 2017, here’s how to check allotment result:

Step 1: Visit to the official website of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).

Step 2: Follow the link to the CET portal which will be available on the main page.

Step 3: Once the seat matrix and fee structure is available, the links will be displayed on the page. Follow the links.

Step 4: Check the seat matrix and fee structure and keep a copy of the document for further reference.

This year’s KCET topper Rakshita Ramesh, a student of Sri Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain College, had scored 56 in mathematics to 59 in chemistry. She is closely followed by Sumanth Hedge who secured the second rank with a score of 177 out of 180.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd