Karnataka CET Result 2018 Live Updates: KEA to release KCET result at 1 pm at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka CET Result 2018 LIVE updates: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 will be released today, on Friday June 1, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, once released. As per reports, the result will be available between 1 pm and 3 pm. The exam was conducted on April 18 and 19 for admission to the first year or first semester of full-time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.
The government result portal has given result time at 10 am, however, the result has not been uploaded yet.
It is compulsory for medical and dental candidates to clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). Architechture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.
After the result is out, counselling and seat allotment will be conducted on the basis of candidates' score and rank in KCET, for admission to B.Tech programmes. The website results.gov.in is still showing that the result will be announced at 10 am.
At the moment, if you click on the result tab on the official website, a blank page will open with a message 'The resource you are looking for has been removed, had its name changed, or is temporarily unavailable'. Candidates are requested to maintain patience. The provisional answer keys for physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology were released earlier.
The declaration of KCET result was postponed earlier due to CBSE board exam results. Candidates have been posting on Twitter, requesting an early declaration.
Lakhs of students appeared for the exam this year and are waiting for the result.
As per a press release published on the official KEA website, at 1 pm, the the additional chief secretary to government, Department of Medical Education; and principal secretary to government, Department of Higher Education will release the results.
