Karnataka CET Result 2018 Live Updates: KEA to release KCET result at 1 pm at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka CET Result 2018 LIVE updates: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 will be released today, on Friday June 1, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, once released. As per reports, the result will be available between 1 pm and 3 pm. The exam was conducted on April 18 and 19 for admission to the first year or first semester of full-time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

The government result portal has given result time at 10 am, however, the result has not been uploaded yet.

It is compulsory for medical and dental candidates to clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). Architechture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.