Karnataka CET 2018: Online registration begins, eligibility, paper pattern and important dates

Karnataka CET 2018: The online application form for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) has been released at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. The exam is conducted for admission to first year or first semester courses in engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homeopathy), architecture, medicine and detistry for the academic year beginning in 2018. The last date to register is February 25 by 5:30 pm.

It is compulsory for medical and dental candidates to clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). Architechture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.

The Karnataka CET 2018 examination will be held on April 18, 19 and 20.

Karnataka CET schedule

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

10.30 am to 11.50 am

Biology

2.30 pm to 3.50 pm

Mathematics

Thursday, April 19, 2017

10.30 to 11.50 am

Physics

2.30 pm to 3.50 pm

Chemistry

Friday, April 20, 2018

11.30 am to 12.30 pm

Kannada language test in Bangalore

