Karnataka CET 2018 hall ticket released, download at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka CET 2018: The hall tickets for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective tickets from the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18 and 19 for determining the eligibility/merit for admission to the first year or first semester of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

KCET 2018 hall tickets, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Flash news’, click on ‘CET – 2018 hallticket download’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number and date of birth (as per SSLC/10th marks card)

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Exam schedule

April 18

10:30 am to 11:50 am: Biology (60 marks)

2:30 pm to 3:50 pm: Mathematics (60 marks)

April 19

10:30 am to 11:50 am: Physics (60 marks)

2:30 pm to 3:50 pm: Chemistry (60 marks)

