Karnataka CET 2017: Seat matrix, fee structure to release today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka CET 2017: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the seat matrix for the state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website of the entrance.

Karnataka CET 2017 was conducted on May 2 and 3, 2017 and Rakshita Ramesh, a student of Sri Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain College, had bagged the top position among all candidates with her scores ranging from 56 in Mathematics to 59 in Chemistry. She is closely followed by Sumanth Hedge who secured the second rank with a score of 177 out of 180. Read | Karnataka CET results 2017: Toppers Rakshita, Sumanth focus on NEET and JEE, click here

The results were declared on May 30. The seat matrix will be released along with the fee structure on Wednesday evening. The marks allotment results will be available from June 24 while the “real allotment” results will be displayed from June 27.

Steps to check seat matrix for Karnataka CET 2017:

– Go to the official website of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).

– Follow the link to the CET portal which will be available on the main page.

– Once the seat matrix and fee structure is available, the links will be displayed on the page. Follow the links.

– Check the seat matrix and fee structure and keep a copy of the document for further reference.

