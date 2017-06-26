Karnataka CET 2017: First round of seat allotment declared at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2017: After verifying the seat allotment results, candidates have to pick one choice out of four. KCET 2017: After verifying the seat allotment results, candidates have to pick one choice out of four.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published the CET first allotment result. The candidates can check the cut-off marks for their desired courses at kea.kar.nic.in. The Common Entrance Test (KCET) was held on May 2 and 3 and the KEA had declared the results on May 30. Earlier, the scheduled date for CET 2017 first allotment result was June 25, however, it was extended by a date after the option entry process was extended.

After verifying the seat allotment results, candidates have to pick one choice out of four.

The notification on the website says that the candidates who give choice 2, can participate in the medical/dental seat allotment by holding seats in any discipline viz., engineering/architecture/agriculture/veterinary. Once they get selected in the medical and dental seats, their seats in the streams mentioned above get cancelled automatically.

KCET 2017, here’s how to check first allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).

Step 2: Follow the link to the CET portal which will be available on the main page.

Step 3: Once the seat matrix and fee structure are available, the links will be displayed on the page. Follow the links.

Step 4: Check the seat matrix and fee structure and keep a copy of the document for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd