Karnataka Bandh: VTU, Bangalore University reschedules exams

Bangalore University (photo taken from official website) Bangalore University (photo taken from official website)

In the wake of Karnataka Bandh, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed the postgraduate examinations scheduled to be held tomorrow. These exams will now take place on February 5. As per a release, the timing of the exam will remain unchanged.

Similarly, the Bangalore University has rescheduled its undergraduate and postgraduate examinations scheduled to held from January 25 onwards. Majority of these examinations are part of distance education programmes.

As per reports, due to the bandh, many private school managements will remain closed on January 25. The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has asked private schools to keep the safety and security of staff and students in mind while deciding whether to remain closed or stay open.

Till now, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has not announced a holiday.

