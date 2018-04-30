Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2018 declared at karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in, 59.56 pass percentage

2nd PUC results available at karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC results available at karresults.nic.in

2nd PUC results 2018: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has declared the 2nd PUC results today on April 30 at 11 am. Candidates can check their results on the official websites – kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The overall pass percentage stands at 59.56. Among districts, Dakshin Kannada has topped followed by Udipi. The PUC 2nd year exams were held between March 1 and 17. A total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the same, out of which 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males. Once released, students can check their results at the official websites by entering their registration or hall tickets number. If due to heavy traffic they are unable to access the above-mentioned websites, they can also check the same at examresults.net/karnataka.

To view results, log on to the official websites mentioned above. Click on the results link on the homepage. In the provided fields, enter your registration number and other required details. Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.



In 2017, the results were announced on May 11. This year, PU exams were preponed due to the Assembly Elections. The PU I exams concluded by February 21. A total of 23,980 examiners are checking the papers this time. Last year, a total of 6,84,247 students appeared for the same out of which 54,803 gave PUC II for the first time and the exams were held from March 9 to 27.

