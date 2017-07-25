Karnataka II PUC supplementary result 2017: Check result online at 3 pm at karresults.nic.in

PUC supplementary result 2017: The II PUC annual exams were conducted from March 9 to March 27 this year and about 6,84,247 candidates appeared for the exams. PUC supplementary result 2017: The II PUC annual exams were conducted from March 9 to March 27 this year and about 6,84,247 candidates appeared for the exams.

Karnataka II PUC result 2017: The Department of Pre University Education Karnataka will declare the results for the Pre University Course (PUC) II supplementary exams 2017 today at results.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The candidates can check these websites after 3 pm.

The II PUC main exams were conducted from March 9 to March 27 this year and about 6,84,247 candidates appeared for the exams. The results for the same were declared in May and those who had not passed appeared for the supplementary papers. Once out, the students can take admission in universities.

Karnataka II PUC supplementary result 2017, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka II PUC supplementary results 2017.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

