Kannur University December 2016 exams: Results declared for Bcom, BBA, TTM, RTM at kannuruniversity.ac.in

Kannur University results 2016: Kannur University has declared the results for first semester B Com, BBA, TTM, RTM (CBCSS) regular examination results on the official website of the university. The exams were held from December 1 to 14. The candidates can check the results from the official website —kannuruniversity.ac.in

Steps to check Kannur University results 2016

Visit the official website

On the homepage, search for ‘Examinations’ section

Click on ‘Exam results’ section

A new page will open showing ‘First Semster BCom/ BBA/ TTM/ RTM (2016 Admn Regular/15 and Earlier Admns Examination Nov 2016) – Result’ link

Enter your register number and click on submit

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

The university has released the results for both regular as well as supplementary examination. Those who wish to apply for revaluation/ scrutiny/ photocopy can send applications by May 11.

Kannur University Vice Chancellor M.K. Abdul Khader has recently left completing his tenure on April 14. The university was set up in 1996. The objective of the University is to promote the development of higher education in Kasargod and Kannur revenue districts and the Mananthavady Taluk of Wayanad District.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 5:29 pm

