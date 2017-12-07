Kalyani University results: Degree part 1 UG exams results 2017 declared at klyuniv.ac.in

Kalyan University UG results are out Kalyan University UG results are out

Kalyani University results 2017: Kalyani University undergraduate degree part 1 examination results 2017 have been declared by the Kalyani University, West Bengal on its official website – klyuniv.ac.in. Students can follow the steps written below to check their scores:

Kalyani University results 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be directed to another page.

Step 4: There will be option of the various results

Step 5: Click the desired link

Step 6: Your results will be available in xl file.

Step 7: Check your results and save a copy to your computer. Step 8: Take a print for future reference.

In a notification, the Kalyani University has postponed MSc third semester examination in Botany. The exam was scheduled to be held on December 11 and will be January 16, 2018.

