Kalina Campus: 24×7 library for Mumbai university students

Mumbai University. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty Mumbai University. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

THE JN Library in the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai will now remain open 24×7. The university administration has agreed to keep the library doors open 24×7 after students protested earlier this week demanding better infrastructure. The university will also move residents of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil hostel to an alternative arrangement by the end of the month. The hostel will also be repaired, said registrar MA Khan.

The decisions come three days after students protested demanding repairs in hostels and 24-hour library facilities. Khan said that the university has taken cognisance of the problems faced by students and hence some of the demands of the protesting students were met. The university has also assured students that the managing committee will consider the students’ demands to reduce the re-evaluation fee.