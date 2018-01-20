Kakatiya University UG supply result declared at kuexams.org, steps to check

Kakatiya University supplementary exams 2017: The results of the exams held in October/November for undergraduate courses have been declared. The results of the exams held in October/November for undergraduate courses have been declared.

Kakatiya University supplementary result: The results of supplementary exams held in October/November for undergraduate courses have been declared by the Kakatiya University. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – kuexams.org. The exams were conducted for BSc (MPC), BSc (BZC), BCom III year, BCom II year, BCom I year, BA II year, BA III year and BA I year students. Also, due to heavy traffic it might be possible that the website doesn’t respond. Candidates are required to maintain patience and try after 10-15 minutes. They may also check out the result at kakatiya.ac.in or manabadi.com.

Kakatiya University supply exam 2017, steps to check result

Step 1: Log on to the official website kuexams.org

Step 2: Under ‘UG results’, click on the course for which you appeared

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your hall ticket number and security code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Police break students fast at Kakatiya Univ