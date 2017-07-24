Kakatiya University UG semester results 2017 for BSc, BCom BA, LLB, BPharma, BTech declared at kakatiya.ac.in

Kakatiya University UG semester results 2017: Founded in 1976, the university was initially the postgraduate centre for Osmania University before it was upgraded and renamed Kakatiya University. (source: kakatiya.ac.in) Kakatiya University UG semester results 2017: Founded in 1976, the university was initially the postgraduate centre for Osmania University before it was upgraded and renamed Kakatiya University. (source: kakatiya.ac.in)

Kakatiya University, Telangana, has released the results for several exams conducted in May, June and July 2017. Candidates who have appeared for examinations during these months can check their results from the official website of the university.

The results are available for the third year BSc July exam, third year BScB July exam, third year BCom July exam, third year BBM July exam, third year BA July exam, fifth year LLB (5YDC) May exam, fifth year LLB (3YDC) May exam, fourth year BPharmacy June exam, fourth year BPharmacy (LE) June exam and fourth year BTech May exam.

Founded in 1976, the university was initially the postgraduate centre for Osmania University before it was upgraded and renamed Kakatiya University. Since then, the institution has been graded as B+ in 2002 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and gained the A grade in 2008. Read | Kakatiya University KU Degree results 2017 declared, click here

Steps to check Kakatiya University semester results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Kakatiya university (kakatiya.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the examination tab at the top of the home page.

Step 3: Click on the examination for which you have appeared.

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and the security code provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

