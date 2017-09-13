Kakatiya University October, November semester exam 2017 time table released at kakatiya.ac.in

Kakatiya University exam 2017: The exams will take place from October 4 to November 1. Kakatiya University exam 2017: The exams will take place from October 4 to November 1.

Kakatiya University has released the time table for the supplementary exams for various courses which will be conducted in the months of October and November, 2017. Students who will appear for these papers can download the date sheet from the official website (kakatiya.ac.in).

The time table is available for first, second and third year students of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc). While the exams for first year students will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, the second and third year exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Most of the first and third year exams will be held on the same days.

The first and third year exams will begin from October 4, 2017 while the second year papers will start from October 5, 2017. The last exam for BA will be held on November 1. For BBM this is on October 21 for the third year. The BCom exams will carry on till October 28 and the last BSc papers will be conducted on October 30.

The university was recently accredited with an “A” grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) rose from 3.02 in 2009 to 3.36 in 2017. The University aims to secure an A+ grade which requires a minimum of 3.50 CGPA.

