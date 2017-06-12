Kakatiya University: KU degree results to be declared at kuexams.org, kakatiya.ac.in and kuresults.in

KU degree results 2017: Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam held in April KU degree results 2017: Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam held in April

KU degree results 2017: The result of Kakatiya University’s (KU) degree examinations 2017 have been announced on the official website of the University. The students can check their results kuexams.org, kakatiya.ac.in and kuresults.in. It conducted degree examination for BA/ BSc/ BCom, among other courses in April 2017.

The university offers about 120 programs at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the faculties of arts, science, commerce and business management, social sciences, education, engineering and pharmaceutical sciences.

Steps to check the KU Degree Results:

Visit the official website of the University

Go to the homepage and click on KU Degree Results 2017

You will be redirected to a new page where you will be required to enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, etc, as specified on your roll number

Click on the submit button

Once displayed, take out a print for further use

Kakatiya University has recently released the result of TS LAWCET last week.

Kakatiya University was established in 1976 for higher education of Telangana students.The University was initially accredited with B+ grade by the NAAC in 2002 and reaccredited with A grade in 2008.

