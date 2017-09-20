Kakatiya University degree semester II results 2017 declared, check results online at kuexams.org, kakatiya.ac.in and kuresults.in

The official websites are running slowly, we suggest students to login after some time. The official websites are running slowly, we suggest students to login after some time.

The result of Kakatiya University’s (KU) degree examinations 2017 have been announced on the official websites of the University. The students can check their results kuexams.org, kakatiya.ac.in and kuresults.in. The varsity conducted undergraduate degree examinations in the month of May/ June 2017.

The varsity has also announced results of BEd I year I semester exam.

Kakatiya University has also published the timetable for the supplementary examinations for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) courses. The exams are scheduled to be held in October and November 2017.

The official websites are running slowly, we suggest students to login after some time. Here are some steps they can follow to appear to view their scores.

Steps to check the KU Degree results 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on KU Degree Results 2017

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will be required to enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, etc, as specified on your roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Once displayed, take out a print for further use

Kakatiya University was established in 1976 for higher education of Telangana students.The University was initially accredited with B+ grade by the NAAC in 2002 and re accredited with A grade in 2008.

