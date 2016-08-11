Kakatiya KU B.Pharmacy year II sem I results 2016 declared

KU B.Pharmacy II year sem I results 2016: The results have been declared on the official website. KU B.Pharmacy II year sem I results 2016: The results have been declared on the official website.

KU B.Pharmacy II year sem I results 2016: The result of Kakatiya University’s (KU) B.Pharmacy II year semester I examinations 2016 have been announced on the official website of the university.

Students awaiting their results on the official websites of the varsity, kakatiya.ac.in, kuexams.org or at manabadi.com.

The varsity had held the Bachelors in Pharmacy second year first semester examinations in March this year 2016.

Steps to check the KU B.Pharmacy II year sem I results 2016:

Log on to the official website of Kakatiya University, kakatiya.ac.in or kuexams.org

Scroll down to the bottom of the page where you will see a tab called “Examination Branch”

A new page will open where you have to select the “B.Pharmacy II year sem I results 2016” link

You will be redirected to a new page where you will be required to enter your hall ticket number (as specified on your admit card) and the security code as shown in the image

Your result will be displayed when you click on “Submit” or press “Enter”

Save a copy of your results to your computer and take a print for further use

The Kakatiya University was established in 1976. It offers various programs in categories such as engineering, pharmacy, law, M.C.A, M.B.A, education, science, arts and commerce. It spread over 650 acres and is has around 250 teaching staff and more than 600 non-teaching staff. The varsity was originally established as a post-graduate studies college in 1967. Back then, it had only four departments. The university is situated in Warangal, Telangana.

