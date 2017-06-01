KR Nandini failed to clear IAS prelims in 2013, did not give up

K R Nandini K R Nandini

Civil services examination topper K R Nandini, 27, had failed to clear her prelims when she first took the exam in 2013. Her brother, KR Thorun Patel, said that she secured 849th rank and was selected for Indian Revenue Service (IRS) the next year. She took the test again in 2015 but could not appear for the mains due to dengue.

“So, she appeared again in 2016, aiming for IAS and she managed to do it. We are very happy as she is the topper this time,” he said over phone. Patel credited his sister’s hard work and parents’ support for the feat.

Nandini, who is training for IRS in Faridabad and belongs to the OBC category, said that she was sure she would be selected for IAS, but securing the number one rank was a pleasant surprise.

“I put in a lot of effort. After getting selected for the IRS in 2014, I had taken the exam again in 2015 but could not crack it. I took the test again and topped it. It is a wonderful experience,” the PTI quoted her as saying.

Her village — Kembodi, some 80km from Bengaluru — erupted in joy as soon as the examination results were declared on Wednesday.

The daughter of government high school teacher KV Ramesh and KV Vimala, Nandini was schooled in Kolar before pursuing civil engineering in Bengaluru. Nandini worked as an assistant engineer with the state’s public works department and was posted at Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan. This allowed her to enroll at coaching centres to study for the civil service examinations. She had opted for Kannada literature as her optional subject for the mains.

Nandini is the second civil services topper from Karnataka since 2000, when Vijayalakshmi Bidari achieved the feat.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App