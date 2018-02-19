Just relax and give your exams: Topper’s advice

Topper’s advice on dealing with examination stress (File) Topper’s advice on dealing with examination stress (File)

Aditya Jain, an ex-student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, came third all over India by scoring 99.2 per cent in the 2017 CBSE Class 12 board examination. He scored full marks in economics and business studies. Now, Jain is studying economics at Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi.

Excerpts from an interview:

How did you deal with schedules and time constraints for the board exams?

Class 12 is a year of great distress. It introduces an average student to a big problem of time constraint. Dealing with this requires a change of approach. Every second spent valuably should be seen as time invested. Once you start looking at it that way, you make sure you do everything with precision.

How long were your study hours? How did you factor in breaks?

I am the kind of person who does not believe in quantity studying. Rather quality study was the key to my high scores. I put in three-four hours of self-study daily, by the end it did stretch up to six to seven hours. Breaks were an essential part of my schedule and I ensured that I spent considerable time talking with my family and friends.

What did you do during breaks?

I remember roaming around in the park, talking to kids and hearing their stories. Taking a walk everyday, playing football and cricket, talking to people about their experiences. These activities increase your overall productivity and help you concentrate better.

How did you deal with exam stress?

The best thing to do is to just notfret about your efforts. If you are confident enough, there is no need for stress.

Any tips for students who will appear for the boards this year?

I believe everybody has their own strategy; just believe in it and do not get influenced by others. Be truthful to your strategy and to your efforts. Just relax and give your examination.

