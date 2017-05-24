Jadavpur University to start MA in Journalism, 40 seats up for grabs

The Jadavpur University (JU) is all set to introduce an MA course in Journalism and Mass Communication from this academic year. At present, the university offers only a post-graduate diploma in Mass Communication. University Vice-chancellor Suranjan Das said that the two-year course would give equal importance to theory and practicals. In a bid to give students opportunity to get field experience, the university intends to collaborate with Press Club, Kolkata.

“We have plans to collaborate with Press Club Kolkata to organise hands on workshop and training programmes for students to help them get field experience. Students will be awarded Participation Certificates jointly by the university and Press Club Kolkata. This is the unique feature of the MA course which will be a fine blending of theory and practice,” Professor Das said.

The self-financing MA course will be offered by Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension (DACEE) which has been offering a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication since 1989.

Around 40 seats will be on offer for the four-semester course that is expected to begin by July.

“We also have plans to collaborate with news channels and newspapers to get professionals to teach our students as guest lecturers,” the Vice-chancellor added.

