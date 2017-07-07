Supreme Court stays IIT JEE counselling, next hearing on July 10

IIT Madras campus IIT Madras campus

The Supreme Court has today stayed Joint Entrance Exam counselling (JEE) counselling across the country due to anomalies in question paper. On June 30, a petition was filed challenging Indian Institute of Technology’s decision to grant grace marks to all students for misprinted questions in JEE. A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and A M Khanwilkar also restrained the High Courts from entertaining any writ petition relating to counselling and admissions to the IITs from today

onwards.

The apex court also sought details of the petitions pending before the High Courts and the number of petitions challenging the IIT-JEE 2017 rank list, and awarding of additional marks to all candidates who had appeared in the test. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on July

10.

The apex court has sought reply from the Centre and the IIT Madras (exam conducting body) on why 7 additional grace marks were awarded even to aspirants who did not attempt the questions.

IITs have earlier decided to give 11 marks as the bonus to all students for three ‘ambiguous’ questions asked in the JEE (Advanced) held on May 21.

The petition, filed by IIT aspirant Aishwarya Agarwal, had sought the court’s direction to declare that the action of awarding “bonus marks” to the candidates who had appeared in the JEE (Advanced) 2017 examination was wrong and violated her right, as well as that of other students.

